Items from the late J. Geils’ estate being auctioned this month

Scott Legato/Getty ImagesA huge collection of instruments, memorabilia and other items from the estate of J. Warren Geils Jr., founding guitarist and namesake of The J. Geils Band, is being auctioned by the Skinner auction house. Online bidding for much of the late rocker’s property will be open from November 13 to November 20, while a separate live auction will be held at Skinner’s Boston location on Sunday, November 19.

Among the many Geils items going on the block are guitars, amplifiers, brass instruments, gold and platinum …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462