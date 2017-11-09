Items from the late J. Geils’ estate being auctioned this month

Scott Legato/Getty ImagesA huge collection of instruments, memorabilia and other items from the estate of J. Warren Geils Jr., founding guitarist and namesake of The J. Geils Band, is being auctioned by the Skinner auction house. Online bidding for much of the late rocker’s property will be open from November 13 to November 20, while a separate live auction will be held at Skinner’s Boston location on Sunday, November 19.

Among the many Geils items going on the block are guitars, amplifiers, brass instruments, gold and platinum …read more