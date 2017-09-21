It’s not a well-kept secret, but Pete Townshend is married again

Amy Sussman/Getty ImagesPete Townshend is a married man again. In fact, he has been since last December, but now it’s official.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the 72-year-old the Who co-founder revealed he and his longtime partner, fellow musician Rachel Fuller, 44, were wed in a small private ceremony last December. Townshend called the marriage a “very, very happy thing” for the couple, who’ve been together over 20 years.

As for keeping it quiet until now, Pete said, “Really, we were being selfish. I have been away on tour so much in recent years, we just wanted to …read more