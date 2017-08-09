It’s official: Bruce bound for Broadway

Courtesy of Bruce SpringsteenHe’s Born to Run, Born in the U.S.A….and bound for Broadway.

There were rumors back in June, but now Bruce Springsteen has confirmed that he’ll be making his debut on New York’s Great White Way this fall in a production called Springsteen on Broadway. The show, at the Walter Kerr Theater, will begin performances October 3, with an official opening on October 12. Bruce will do five shows a week through November 26. Springsteen says this will be the smallest venue he’s played in the last 40 …read more