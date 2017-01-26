It’s Over Now: Janis Joplin Biopic Starring Amy Adams Has Been Shelved

Terry O’Neill/Hulton Archive/Getty ImagesA long-planned Janis Joplin biopic that was to have starred Amy Adams and been directed by Dallas Buyers Club and Wild director Jean-Marc Vallee has been shelved. Vallee, who is preparing to begin shooting a new HBO series called Sharp Objects with Adams in March, revealed the news in an interview with Collider.

Explaining how he got involved with Sharp Objects, Vallee said, “I was working with Amy Adams on the Janis project that we’re finally not doing, and she invited me to play in her new sandbox, doing a TV series.”

Vallee’s and …read more