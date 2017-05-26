It’s wonderful to be here! 50th anniversary “Sgt. Pepper” reissue gets its release today

Universal Music GroupIf you’d like to take the 50th anniversary reissue of The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band album home with you, today’s the day! A new stereo mix of the landmark record is available in multiple formats and configurations, including a super deluxe six-disc set containing two CDs of outtakes, new stereo mixes of the non-LP singles “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane,” mono mixes, and a DVD and Blu-ray with video and audio content.

Giles Martin, late Beatles producer George Martin's son, created the new stereo mix of Sgt.