It’s wonderful to be here! 50th anniversary “Sgt. Pepper” reissue gets its release today

Universal Music GroupIf you’d like to take the 50th anniversary reissue of The BeatlesSgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band album home with you, today’s the day! A new stereo mix of the landmark record is available in multiple formats and configurations, including a super deluxe six-disc set containing two CDs of outtakes, new stereo mixes of the non-LP singles “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane,” mono mixes, and a DVD and Blu-ray with video and audio content.

Giles Martin, late Beatles producer George Martin‘s son, created the new stereo mix of Sgt. …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462