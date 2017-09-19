Ivanka Trump reveals she struggled with postpartum depression

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — First daughter Ivanka Trump has revealed that she struggled with postpartum depression after giving birth to each of her three children in a new interview.

“With each of my three children I had some level of postpartum … depression,” Trump said in an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz during a taping of “The Dr. Oz Show.” “It was a very challenging emotional time for me.”

“I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent, or as an entrepreneur, or as an executive,” Trump said. “I had had such easy pregnancies that …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462