Ivanka Trump reveals she struggled with postpartum depression

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — First daughter Ivanka Trump has revealed that she struggled with postpartum depression after giving birth to each of her three children in a new interview.

“With each of my three children I had some level of postpartum … depression,” Trump said in an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz during a taping of “The Dr. Oz Show.” “It was a very challenging emotional time for me.”

“I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent, or as an entrepreneur, or as an executive,” Trump said. “I had had such easy pregnancies that …read more