Jackson Browne announces new August concert to benefit Detroit theater and community arts programs

Credit: Nels IsraelsonAfter lining up an August 13 benefit show in Chicago for the Veterans for Peace organization, Jackson Browne has scheduled a new charity gig three days earlier in Detroit.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s August 10 concert at the historic Redford Theatre will raise money to support the venue, as well as a community redevelopment initiative to create a district in the city focused on the arts and entertainment.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. ET via …read more