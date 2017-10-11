Jackson Browne lines up benefit for California arts school in November

Credit: Brandise DaneswichJackson Browne will continue his philanthropic ways by playing a benefit concert on November 14 at the Sunset Center in Carmel, California, to support the Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School of the Arts, located in the nearby town of Seaside. The school is part of the Turnaround Arts program, which offers education in music, dance, theater and the visual arts in conjunction with promoting academic achievement.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 13, at 9:30 a.m. PT at …read more