Jackson Browne playing August benefit show for peace charity in Chicago

Credit: Nels IsraelsonJackson Browne is known for headlining benefit concerts for causes he supports, and the Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer has now signed on to play an August 13 show in Chicago that’ll raise funds for Veterans for Peace. The performance will take place at the Copernicus Center during the last day of the organization’s 32nd annual convention.

Browne will be accompanied at the concert by multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz, a longtime member of his touring band. All net proceeds from the gig will be donated to Veterans for Peace, …read more


