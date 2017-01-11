Jake Clemons to Help Celebrate His Late Uncle Clarence’s 75th Birthday at New York Tribute Concert

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Lisa MacIntoshLate E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons would’ve turned 75 today, and to mark the milestone birthday, a tribute show is being held at The Cutting Room in New York City as part of the Light of Day Winterfest charity-concert series. Among the many musicians taking part in the event is Clarence’s nephew and E Street Band successor, Jake Clemons.

Speaking with ABC Radio about how the concert came about, Jake notes that his uncle — for decades Bruce Springsteen‘s onstage foil — “always put a show together special for his birthday, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462