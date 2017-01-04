James Corden Pays Tribute to George Michael and Origins of “Carpool Karaoke”

rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty ImagesThe Late Late Show returned from a two-week hiatus on Tuesday, giving host James Corden his first chance to remember George Michael, who died on Christmas day.

“I can remember so many specific times in my life where I might have felt on my own, and George’s music…would feel like you would listen to a song and he would reach his hand out and tell you that you weren’t on your own, and that these feelings…were not particular to you,” he began.

Corden described how George inspired his popular segment, “Carpool Karaoke,” while the …read more