James Taylor Cancels Concert in Manila Due to Philippines President’s Drug War

Timothy WhiteJames Taylor‘s disapproval of the Philippines president’s policies has caused the musician to scrap a planned show in the country.

Taylor posted a note on Twitter saying that he was canceling his February 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, and promised that all ticket holders would have their money refunded. At issue is Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte‘s campaign against illegal drugs. According to Taylor, there are reports that Duterte has authorized the “summary executions of suspected offenders without trial or judicial process.”

On Twitter, Taylor writes, “For a sovereign nation …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462