James Taylor gears up for shows with Bonnie Raitt, new studio album

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest FundJames Taylor has big plans for the rest of 2017.

In addition to his upcoming series of large-venue concert dates with longtime friend Bonnie Raitt, Taylor plans to head back into the studio to record the follow-up to his 2015 album, Before This World. That release, his 17th overall and first of all-new material in over a decade, became the first to hit number one on the Billboard chart.

Taylor tells the Berkshire Eagle his next collection will be another album of cover tunes, songs he enjoyed while playing in a band …read more