Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about opioid addiction, her family and ‘show-off business”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — ABC News contributor Chris Connelly has interviewed a litany of celebrities, athletes and public figures over the past three decades, and in a new digital series, “The Callback,” he reunites with stars with whom he has history to catch up about their lives and careers.

In the fifth episode, which was filmed during the TriBeCa Film Festival in New York City, Connelly interviewed Jamie Lee Curtis, who was promoting a documentary that she co-executive produced, “Hondros.” “Hondros” tells the story of war photographer Chris Hondros, who was killed in 2011 while covering the conflict in …read more