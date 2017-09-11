Janet Jackson breaks down in tears at Houston tour stop while performing “What About”

PRNewsfoto/Live Nation EntertainmentHours after Janet Jackson Saturday visited people affected by Hurricane Harvey, the singer apparently broke down into tears while performing onstage.

The singer, who is on her State of the World tour, which stopped by Houston’s Toyota Center Saturday night, was singing her hit song “What About” from her 1997 album, The Velvet Rope.

As dancers behind her had just re-enacted a couple fighting, a fan’s Periscope video shows Jackson’s pausing and shielding her eyes as she breaks down into tears, later clutching her knees.

“This is me,” she said as fans encouraged her …read more