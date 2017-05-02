Janet Jackson is heading back on tour

KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty ImagesNow we know what that countdown clock on Janet Jackson‘s website was counting down to. On Monday night the singer posted a video announcing that she’s heading back out on tour.

Admitting that she has “put on a few” since having her baby, Janet announced, “I’m continuing my tour as I promised.”

Janet put her Unbreakable tour on hold last year when she became pregnant. And while she’s resuming touring, it will be with a different focus.

“I decided to change the name of the tour — State of the World Tour,” she …read more