Java drinkers, rejoice: Coffee may help you live longer

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you ever felt that you needed coffee to survive, you may be on to something.

Drinking coffee is linked to a decreased risk of death, according to two large studies published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

One of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, coffee’s potential health benefits have been the subject of curiosity for decades. Research has already suggested that drinking coffee regularly may be tied to a lower risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Now there is evidence that it might have a broader effect, staving off other potential causes of …read more