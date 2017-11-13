Jeff Lynne’s ELO embarking on first North American tour in over 30 years next summer

Courtesy of Jeff Lynne’s ELOJeff Lynne’s ELO, the current incarnation of Electric Light Orchestra, will mount its first North American tour in more than 30 years in the summer of 2018. The 10-date cross-continent trek gets underway on August 2 in Oakland, California, and will wind down on August 24 in Philadelphia.

The tour also will make stops in such major cities as Denver, Houston, Dallas, Detroit, Toronto and New York. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 17, via Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available …read more


