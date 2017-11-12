Jeff Sessions sued by 12-year-old girl with epilepsy who wants to legalize medical marijuana

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is being sued by a 12-year-old Colorado girl suffering from epilepsy who aims to legalize medical marijuana nationwide.

Alexis Bortell, along with her father and other plaintiffs, including former NFL player Marvin Washington, filed suit in the Southern District of New York against the attorney general as well as the Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Many states now allow use of marijuana for at least some medical reasons. The lawsuit filed in July seeks to make medical marijuana legal across the U.S.

“This lawsuit stands to benefit tens of millions of Americans …read more