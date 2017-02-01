Jefferson Airplane’s Classic Psychedelic Album “Surrealistic Pillow” Turns 50 Today

RCA/Legacy RecordingsToday marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Surrealistic Pillow, the album that helped the Jefferson Airplane‘s career truly take off. The 11-track collection, which reached #3 on the Billboard 200, was the band’s second album, and helped define the San Francisco music scene’s psychedelic sound.

As founding Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen explains to ABC Radio, the band’s 1966 debut, Takes Off, was more of a folk-rock album, while Surrealistic Pillow, which saw Grace Slick replace the group’s original female vocalist, Signe Anderson, was “a rock ‘n’ roll record.”

Slick brought with her two songs from her previous band, The …read more


