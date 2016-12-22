‘Jeopardy!’ Run Ends For Cancer-Stricken Contestant Cindy Stowell

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell’s final episode aired Wednesday, marking the end of a six-game winning streak that culminated in winnings of more than $100,000. But she died from colon cancer at age 41 on Dec. 5, eight days before her first episode aired.

