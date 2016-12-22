‘Jeopardy!’ Run Ends For Cancer-Stricken Contestant Cindy Stowell

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell’s final episode aired Wednesday, marking the end of a six-game winning streak that culminated in winnings of more than $100,000. But she died from colon cancer at age 41 on Dec. 5, eight days before her first episode aired.

A message posted Wednesday on the game show’s website read, “Six-time champion Cindy Stowell competed on Jeopardy! with a singular goal in mind: to donate her prize money to cancer-related organizations. When she taped her episodes in August and September of this year, she had Stage 4 cancer … When Cindy was in the …read more


