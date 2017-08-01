Jerry Garcia would have turned 75 today; Grateful Dead concert film screening scheduled for tonight

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicToday, August 1, marks what would have been late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia‘s 75th birthday. The singer/guitarist was the de facto leader of The Dead until his death from heart failure at age 53 in August 1995.

Garcia co-wrote most of The Grateful Dead’s songs, often in collaboration with lyricist Robert Hunter, including well-known tracks like “Casey Jones,” “Ripple,” “Friend of the Devil,” “Truckin’,” “Bertha,” “Alabama Getaway” and “Touch of Grey.” Myriad musicians have been influenced by Garcia’s guitar playing and music, while his surviving band mates continue to help carry on his …read more