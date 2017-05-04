Jerry Garcia’s famous guitar “Wolf” to be auctioned for charity later this month

Roberto Rabanne; Courtesy of Guernsey’sOne of late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia‘s most beloved and iconic guitars, nicknamed “Wolf,” will be auctioned off on May 31, with the proceeds going to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit organization that fights racism and hate groups.

New York City-based auction house Guernsey’s is hosting the sale, which will take place during a special event in Brooklyn, New York where musicians will also be paying tribute to The Dead.

Custom guitar-maker Doug Irwin made “Wolf” for Garcia, who played the instrument regularly in …read more