Jerry Lee Lewis pays homage to Fats Domino; special New Orleans tribute parade planned for Wednesday

Jerry Lee Lewis and Fats Domino with James Brown in 1986 (Bettmann/Getty Images)Jerry Lee Lewis has issued a statement expressing his sorrow over the death of his fellow rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Fats Domino, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 89.

“It was a very upsetting day to hear about my dear friend Fats,” writes Lewis. “We spent many good times together, from rockin’ on the road to spending time in each other’s homes for a good downhome country dinner. We’re both piano players from Louisiana. I love him, and now I miss him.”

With …read more