Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson Releasing Album of String Quartet Versions of Tull Tunes

BMG/The End RecordsJethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson has teamed with ex-Tull keyboardist John O’Hara and the Carducci Quartet — an award-winning Anglo-Irish string quartet — to record an album featuring reimagined classical versions of songs by his old band.

Jethro Tull — The String Quartets, which will be released on March 24, includes 12 tracks based on or inspired by such well-known tunes as “Living in the Past,” “Bungle in the Jungle,” “Songs from the Wood,” “Locomotive Breath” and “Aqualung.”

Anderson plays flute on most of the tracks, and also lends vocals to a few