Jimmy Buffett releasing “Buried Treasure,” an album of rare demos from the late ’60s, next month

Mailboat RecordsWhat’s better than a cheeseburger in paradise? Well, if you’re a Jimmy Buffet fan, how about a collection of long-lost acoustic tracks from the singer/songwriter’s early years. On November 17, Buffett will release Buried Treasure, Volume One, the first installment in a series of recently rediscovered demos that he recorded during the late 1960s while he was working for Nashville producer Buzz Cason‘s publishing company.

As Buffett explains, “[W]e are calling this collection of songs and stories Buried Treasure…because they were literally buried in a closet in a recording studio in Nashville for …read more


