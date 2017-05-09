Jimmy Kimmel gives update on son’s health, tackles health care

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — One week after Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his son, Billy, had been born with a heart defect, the comedian returned to host his late night show Monday with an update on his son’s health and a defense of his foray into the country’s heated debate on health care.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host also thanked his fans for their “humbling outpouring of support” and said that he and his wife are “very grateful” for the multitude of donations made to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where his son was treated.

