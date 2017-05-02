Jimmy Kimmel spotlights son’s rare heart birth defect

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — In an emotional monologue on his show, Jimmy Kimmel told the story of his son’s harrowing first few days after being diagnosed with rare and potentially dangerous cardiac defects.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was sometimes brought to tears as he talked about how his newborn son William was diagnosed with “tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia.”

He recounted that a nurse first noticed something was wrong with William, when he was only a few hours old, noting that the infant “was a bit purple.” The baby was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit where the medical staff …read more