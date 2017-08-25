Jimmy Page-era Yardbirds album, featuring rare live and studio recordings from 1968 due in November

Courtesy of JimmyPage.comA collection of rare live and studio recordings by The Yardbirds from 1968, when the band featured Jimmy Page on guitar, will be released November 5.

Yardbirds ’68 will be available as a two-CD set, a two-LP vinyl collection and a deluxe edition signed by Page and fellow Yardbirds Jim McCarty and Chris Dreja.

The album, which Page produced, features 10 newly remixed songs from a March 1968 concert at the Anderson Theater in New York City, plus eight raw studio tracks recorded around the same time. The live performances include renditions of hits like “Heart …read more