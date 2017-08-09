Jimmy Webb pays tribute to “extraordinary genius” Glen Campbell

Rick Diamond/WireImageGlen Campbell passed away Tuesday at age 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Songwriter Jimmy Webb, who wrote many of Campbell’s signature hits and worked with him throughout his life, recently told ABC Radio about his long friendship and fruitful collaboration with the multi-talented musician.

Prior to launching his career as a solo artist, Campbell was a sought-after session guitarist, playing on countless hits by a variety of music stars, as Webb noted.

“He could sit and play with any guitar player in the world, from George Benson to Eric Clapton. Paul McCartney …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462