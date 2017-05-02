Jimmy Webb says his star-studded NYC tribute show this Wednesday features “the best people in the world”

Courtesy of City WineryThe star-studded concert saluting acclaimed songwriter Jimmy Webb takes place this Wednesday, May 3, at New York City’s famous Carnegie Hall. “A Celebration of the Music of Jimmy Webb: The Cake and the Rain” will include performances by Graham Nash, Art Garfunkel, ex-Fifth Dimension members Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., BJ Thomas, Judy Collins, Johnny Rivers and Webb himself.

“We just have the best people in the world there because, in a sense, they dropped everything and came for a really, really good cause,” Webb tells ABC Radio about the event, all …read more