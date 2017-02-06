Joan Baez Reflects on Current Protest Movement

Isa Foltin/Getty ImagesJoan Baez has some words of wisdom for those taking to the streets to protest current political conditions.

The 76-year-old folk music legend and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was one of the symbols of protest and activism in the 1960s, stemming from her involvement in the Civil Rights Movement and anti-war demonstrations.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Baez says she detects a lot of new energy in the current protest movement. Regarding her participation in the San Francisco branch of the recent Women’s March, Baez notes, “I was …read more


