Joe Perry, Bryan Adams among musicians featured on “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus’ new album

Christopher Victorio/WireImage for Kaaboo Del Mar via imageSPACE; Bryan AdamsVeteran pop-country star Billy Ray Cyrus has tapped the talents of some big-name rockers for his latest studio album, Set the Record Straight, which will be released on November 10.

Among the artists contributing to the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s disc: Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Bryan Adams and ex-Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes.

Perry is featured on a cover of “Tulsa Time,” a song written by Danny Flowers that was a #1 country hit for Don Williams in 1979. Adams and Hughes appear on a rendition of “Hey Elvis,” a tune co-written …read more


