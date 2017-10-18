Joe Walsh, Eddie Money to perform at Vets Rock charity concert next month

Andrew Macpherson; Marc Flores/Getty ImagesOn September 20, Joe Walsh headlined a special benefit concert in Fairfax, Virginia, for his recently launched charity VetsAid, which supports various organizations that aid veterans and their families. Now, the Eagles guitarist will take part in another show helping military veterans called Vets Rock 2017 that’s scheduled for November 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Eddie Money will be Walsh's special guest at the concert, which will benefit the USO Connecticut. Veteran entertainer and pop singer Tony Orlando will serve as the event's MC.


