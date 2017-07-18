Joe Walsh headlining inaugural VetsAid concerts in September to raise funds for veterans

Credit: Andrew MacphersonJoe Walsh has announced plans for the inaugural edition of an annual benefit concert called VetsAid that will raise funds for a new charity he launched supporting for veterans and their families. The show, which will take place September 20 at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, will feature performances by the Eagles guitarist, country stars Keith Urban and the Zac Brown Band, and blues-rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr.

Tickets for the VetsAid concert go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 21.


