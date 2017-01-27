Joe Walsh, Michael McDonald, Sam Moore to Perform at Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Show in March

Andrew Macpherson; Danny ClinchJoe Walsh, Michael McDonald, Sam Moore and Jackson Browne are among the many music stars who will perform at a March 9 concert at New York City’s Beacon Theatre that will raise money for the God’s Love We Deliver charity.

The event, dubbed “Love Rocks NYC! A Change Is Gonna Come: Celebrating Songs of Peace, Love and Hope,” also will feature Dr. John, Mavis Staples, Cyndi Lauper, Aaron Neville, ex-Allman Brothers Band members Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, longtime Rolling Stones backing singer Lisa Fischer, Marc Cohn and many others.

The concert’s house band will feature a …read more