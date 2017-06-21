Joe Walsh returning to House of Blues Las Vegas this fall

Credit: Andrew MacphersonThis past January, Joe Walsh played a six-show engagement at the House of Blues Las Vegas. Now the longtime Eagles guitarist plans to return to the Sin City venue for three more performances this fall. The newly announced dates are scheduled for September 27, 29 and 30.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sale tickets are available for Citi Card members now, while Walsh fan club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning …read more