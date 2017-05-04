Joe Walsh says “Anything’s liable to happen” during upcoming performance at Graceland

Courtesy of Runaway ToursThis weekend, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh will head to Memphis, Tennessee, to participate in a special fan experience at and near the late Elvis Presley‘s newly renovated Graceland mansion that runs from Saturday, May 6, through Monday, May 8. Among the main highlights of the three-day excursion, dubbed “Joe Walsh All Shook Up at Graceland,” will be an intimate acoustic show Walsh will play at the new Guest House at Graceland hotel that will include an in-depth Q&A session.

Joe tells ABC Radio that he’s particularly looking forward to the performance because of …read more


