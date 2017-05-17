Joe Walsh says Eagles may play more concerts after The Classic East and Classic West shows

Credit: Andrew MacphersonAfter founding Eagles singer Glenn Frey‘s untimely death in January 2016, it looked unlikely that the band would ever play live again, so fans were excited when the legendary rockers announced that they will be headlining The Classic West and The Classic East concerts in July. Now, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh is sharing some details about the group’s decision to return to the stage.

Don Henley and I, and the Frey family and our management, have been throwing some stuff around. And that is, if The …read more


