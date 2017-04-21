John Fogerty and country star Brad Paisley stick up for America’s veterans on “Love and War”

Mark Davis/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACMJohn Fogerty and country star Brad Paisley recently shot the music video for their new collaborative song “Love and War,” the title track of Paisley’s just-released studio album, aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego.

Entertainment Tonight visited with Fogerty and Paisley while they were making the video, and Brad explained that he wanted to make a statement about how the U.S. treats its servicemen and servicewomen, and thought John’s experiences during the Vietnam era made him the perfect collaborator for the song.

