John Fogerty Announces 2017 Concerts; Hints at New Las Vegas Residency

Credit: Nela KoenigJohn Fogerty has begun lining up concerts in the New Year, and he also has hinted that he’ll be returning to Las Vegas for a new residency sometime in 2017.

So far, the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman has three confirmed U.S. shows — a February 13 performance at the 2017 San Antonio Stock & Rodeo in San Antonio, Texas; a February 15 concert in Port Chester, New York; and a February 16 gig in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Tickets for all three events are on sale now.

Fogerty also has scheduled a pair of summer