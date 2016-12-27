John Fogerty Announces 2017 Concerts; Hints at New Las Vegas Residency

Credit: Nela KoenigJohn Fogerty has begun lining up concerts in the New Year, and he also has hinted that he’ll be returning to Las Vegas for a new residency sometime in 2017.

So far, the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman has three confirmed U.S. shows — a February 13 performance at the 2017 San Antonio Stock & Rodeo in San Antonio, Texas; a February 15 concert in Port Chester, New York; and a February 16 gig in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Tickets for all three events are on sale now.

