John Fogerty, Gladys Knight, Aerosmith & other veteran artists react to Las Vegas mass shooting

ABC NewsMany celebrities, including a variety of veteran rock and pop musicians, are sharing their reactions to the devastating mass shooting that occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Among the artists expressing their horror over the shooting, and offering their condolences to the victims, are John Fogerty, who is in the middle of a Las Vegas residency, and Gladys Knight, who lives in the city.

The shooting erupted during country star Jason Aldean’s set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country-music event.

An apparent lone gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd …read more