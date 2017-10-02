John Fogerty, Gladys Knight, Aerosmith & other veteran artists react to Las Vegas mass shooting

ABC NewsMany celebrities, including a variety of veteran rock and pop musicians, are sharing their reactions to the devastating mass shooting that occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Among the artists expressing their horror over the shooting, and offering their condolences to the victims, are John Fogerty, who is in the middle of a Las Vegas residency, and Gladys Knight, who lives in the city.

The shooting erupted during country star Jason Aldean’s set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country-music event.

An apparent lone gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462