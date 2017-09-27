John Fogerty says he’s “having so much fun” playing his Las Vegas residency gigs

Credit: Myriam SantosJohn Fogerty recently launched a new run of Las Vegas shows as part of his ongoing residency at the Wynn resort’s Encore Theater. The former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman, whose first Vegas residency took place in early 2016 at the Venetian Theatre, tells ABC Radio that after having some initial reservations about playing an extended series of gigs in Sin City, he’s “enjoying it very much.”

Fogerty explains with a laugh, “I suppose I still remember when the idea of playing Vegas was at least different for a rock ‘n’ …read more