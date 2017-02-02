John Lennon and Yoko Ono Biopic on the Way

John Lennon and Yoko Ono during their “Bed-In” at the Amsterdam Hilton hotel in March 1969; Mark and Colleen Hayward/RedfernsJohn Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s relationship and their anti-war activism will be the subject of an upcoming feature film docu-drama.

The as-yet untitled movie will be co-produced by Yoko herself, according to The Hollywood Reporter, along with Michael De Luca, whose other credits include The Social Network, and Josh Bratman. Oscar-nominated The Theory of Everything screenwriter Anthony McCarten will write the script.

“The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the U.S. …read more