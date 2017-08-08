John Lennon letter criticizing ex-wife Cynthia over 1976 interview comments on the auction block

Cynthia and John Lennon in 1967 (Express/Express/Getty Images)A letter written by John Lennon in 1976 responding to comments his ex-wife, Cynthia, made about their relationship in an interview with a British women’s magazine earlier that year has gone up for bid at the RR Auction website.

Lennon sent the typed note, titled “An Open Letter to Cynthia Twist” — Twist being her married surname at the time — to a weekly U.S. magazine in November 1976 along with a handwritten request that it be published “without any edits.”

In the message, Lennon refutes several …read more