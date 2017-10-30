John Lennon-owned copy of The Beatles’ “butcher cover” is on the auction block

Courtesy of Heritage AuctionsAn extremely rare stereo copy of the “butcher cover” version of The Beatles‘ 1966 album Yesterday and Today — once owned by John Lennon — is up for bid at a memorabilia auction taking place in Dallas on Saturday, November 11.
The LP is a prototype copy with a blank back that Lennon decorated with a personalized drawing for a Beatles bootleg collector named Dave Morrell. Lennon traded the album to Morrell in exchange for a reel-to-reel recording of the Fab Four bootleg Yellow Matter Custard.
Lennon signed the front …read more