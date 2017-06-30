John Mellencamp covers old country tune for new documentary about the U.S. coal industry

Credit: Marc HauserJohn Mellencamp has recorded a cover of country legend Merle Travis‘ 1946 song “Dark as a Dungeon,” a tune about the harsh life of a coal miner, for a new National Geographic documentary. Called From the Ashes, the film focuses on the history and future of the U.S. coal industry. The track can be purchased as a digital single on iTunes.

A live version of “Dark as a Dungeon” famously appears on Johnny Cash‘s classic 1968 album At Folsom Prison. Mellencamp’s rendition of the tune showcases the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s …read more