John Mellencamp Debuts New Song Online, Talks Plans for Collaborative Album with Carlene Carter

Credit: Marc HauserJohn Mellencamp visited Yahoo!’s The Katie Couric Interview show on Thursday, one day before Donald Trump‘s inauguration, where he introduced a politically charged new song titled “Easy Target.”

The 65-year-old singer/songwriter performed the melancholy folk-blues ballad accompanied by his touring band members Troye Kinnett and Andy York on piano and mandolin, respectively. The song is a reflection on the racial issues in the U.S., including the violent treatment many black people experience at the hands of police.

Prior to the performance, Mellencamp chatted with host Katie Couric to discuss what inspired the new song, Trump's inauguration and his