John Mellencamp releases new ‘Sad Clowns & Hillbillies’ album today

Republic RecordsWelcome to Friday, and new music from John Mellencamp.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member’s released Sad Clowns & Hillbillies today. His follow-up to 2014’s Plain Spoken is a duets album with country singer Carlene Carter, the stepdaughter of the late Johnny Cash and daughter of his late wife, June Carter Cash.

Sad Clowns & Hillbillies also features a duet with country star Martina McBride, on the track “Grandview.” The pair performed the song Thursday night on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where Mellencamp also performed an acoustic version of his …read more


