John Mellencamp schedules summer performances in support of upcoming album, “Sad Clowns & Hillbillies”

Credit: Marc HauserJohn Mellencamp recently announced that he and veteran Americana artist Carlene Carter will be releasing a new collaborative album called Sad Clowns & Hillbillies in the spring, and now the heartland rocker has revealed that’s he’ll be supporting the record with a U.S. summer tour.

Mellencamp has yet to unveil a full itinerary for the trek, but he has lined up performances at a few agricultural fairs around the country. The 65-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s confirmed appearances are scheduled for August 5 at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport, Iowa; …read more